Bank of Jamaica : Inflation Expectations Survey Report - September 2020

Figure 3: Perception of Inflation Control

How satisfied are you with the way inflation is being controlled by the Government?1

*December 2005 = 100

Table 1: Exchange Rate Expectations

In July 2020 the exchange rate was J$144.96=US$1.00. What do you think the rate will be for the following time periods ahead, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months?

OVERALL SURVEY Periods Expected Depreciation/Appreciation Ahead May-20 June-20 July-20 Sep-20 3-Months 4.7 -0.5 1.6 3.6 6-Months 5.9 0.1 2.6 4.6 12-Months 5.1 0.4 3.0 4.1

Figure 4: 90-dayT-bill

In August 2020 the 90-dayT-bill rate was 1.13 per cent. What do you think the rate will be for the next 3 months?

1 Index of inflation control calculated as the number of satisfied respondents minus the number of dissatisfied respondents plus 100