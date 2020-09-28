Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Jamaica : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Bank of Jamaica

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees

as at 30 June 2020

Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®-RTGS on a quarterly basis. The table below includes JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®-RTGS participant (commercial banks, merchant bank, building societies and primary dealers) for the quarters ending March 2020 and June 2020.

Effective 20 March 2020, the Bank waived transaction fees associated with all customer payment transactions for participants in JamClear®-RTGS, until further advised. This was done as a proactive approach to encourage the use of electronic means of payments in response to the COVID- 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the associated restrictions in movement by the public.

This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment of ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS

Fees1 for the Quarters ending 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020

As at 31 March 2020

As at 30 June 2020

Institution Type:

Incoming2

Outgoing3

Incoming

Outgoing

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

Commercial Banks

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

National Commercial

Bank Jamaica Limited

201.54

201.54

201.54

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Personal)

National Commercial

Bank Jamaica Limited

201.54

201.54

2,912.50

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Corporate)

The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

408.10

SNO4

1,468.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Personal)

The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited

408.10

408.00

1,468.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

(Corporate)

Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited

200.00

200.00

350.00

82.42

82.42

230.49

First Caribbean International Bank

209.70

148.72

209.70

107.00

46.81

107.00

CitiBank N.A.

145.63

145.63

145.63

FREE

FREE

FREE

First Global Bank Limited (Personal)

FREE

250.00

1,000.00

FREE

150.00

900.00

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS

Fees1 for the Quarters ending 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020

As at 31 March 2020

As at 30 June 2020

Institution Type:

Incoming2

Outgoing3

Incoming

Outgoing

Online

Branch

Online

Branch

First Global Bank Limited (Corporate)

FREE

250.00

1,000.00

FREE

150.00

900.00

JN Bank Limited

235.00

235.00

235.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited

250.00

250.00

250.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

J$

Merchant Bank

Cornerstone Trust & Merchant Bank Limited 5

100.00

SNO

400.00

100.00

SNO

400.00

Building Society

Victoria Mutual Building Society

128.00

148.00

395.00

56.70

76.71

323.55

Primary Dealers

Barita Investments Limited

250.00

SNO

300.00

250.00

SNO

300.00

First Caribbean International Securities Limited 6

209.70

SNO

209.70

107.00

SNO

107.00

JN Fund Managers Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

250.00

250.00

Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited

250.00

250.00

250.00

FREE

FREE

FREE

Mayberry Investments Limited

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

FREE

NCB Capital Markets Limited

350.00

SNO

500.00

350.00

SNO

500.00

Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited

200.00

200.00

350.00

82.42

82.42

230.49

Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited

FREE

500.00

500.00

FREE

500.00

500.00

Statistics

Average

178.44

211.77

578.34

58.83

83.64

230.88

Maximum

408.10

500.00

2,912.50

350.00

500.00

900.00

Minimum

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Note:

1 JamClear®-RTGS fees include GCT.

2 Incoming refers to the crediting of a customer's account (receiving) via JamClear®-RTGS.

3 Outgoing refers to the debiting of a customer's account (sending) via JamClear®-RTGS, whether online or in branch (over the counter).

2 | P a g e

4 SNO means Service Not Offered.

5 MF&G Trust & Finance Limited was acquired by Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Limited in 2016.

6 First Caribbean International Securities Limited voluntarily surrendered its Primary Dealer Designation effective 30 June 2019, as the company is in the process of winding down its securities business.

3 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 17:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13pGM will repay $28 million to Ohio in tax incentives after closing plant
RE
02:09pSoybeans turn down on U.S. harvest pressure; corn, wheat climb
RE
02:04pU.S. CDC reports 204,328 coronavirus deaths
RE
02:00pTrump-backed Canadian railway to Alaska could free landlocked oil, faces high hurdles
RE
02:00pMester says black and hispanic families less likely to have access to internet are disadvantaged when remote learning is required during pandemic
RE
02:00pMester says unless actions taken to promote inclusive economy, u.s. economy will not live up to full potential
RE
02:00pFed's Mester says inclusion important for achieving strong economy
RE
02:00pFed's mester says opportunity and inclusion are important for achieving a strong economy
RE
01:59pTrump-backed Canadian railway to Alaska could free landlocked oil, faces high hurdles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group