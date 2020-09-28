Bank of Jamaica : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2020

Bank of Jamaica
Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees
as at 30 June 2020
Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®-RTGS on a quarterly basis. The table below includes JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®-RTGS participant (commercial banks, merchant bank, building societies and primary dealers) for the quarters ending March 2020 and June 2020.
Effective 20 March 2020, the Bank waived transaction fees associated with all customer payment transactions for participants in JamClear®-RTGS, until further advised. This was done as a proactive approach to encourage the use of electronic means of payments in response to the COVID- 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the associated restrictions in movement by the public.
This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment of ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.
Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS
Fees1 for the Quarters ending 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020
As at 31 March 2020
Institution Type:
Incoming2
Outgoing3
Incoming
Outgoing
Online
Branch
Commercial Banks
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
J$
National Commercial
Bank Jamaica Limited
201.54
201.54
201.54
FREE
FREE
FREE
(Personal)
National Commercial
Bank Jamaica Limited
201.54
201.54
2,912.50
FREE
FREE
FREE
(Corporate)
The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited
408.10
SNO4
1,468.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
(Personal)
The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited
408.10
408.00
1,468.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
(Corporate)
Sagicor Bank Jamaica Limited
200.00
200.00
350.00
82.42
82.42
230.49
First Caribbean International Bank
209.70
148.72
209.70
107.00
46.81
107.00
CitiBank N.A.
145.63
145.63
145.63
FREE
FREE
FREE
First Global Bank Limited (Personal)
FREE
250.00
1,000.00
FREE
150.00
900.00
Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS
Fees1 for the Quarters ending 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020
As at 31 March 2020
As at 30 June 2020
Institution Type:
Incoming2
Outgoing3
Incoming
Outgoing
Online
Branch
Online
Branch
First Global Bank Limited (Corporate)
FREE
250.00
1,000.00
FREE
150.00
900.00
JN Bank Limited
235.00
235.00
235.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
JMMB Bank (Jamaica) Limited
250.00
250.00
250.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
Cornerstone Trust & Merchant Bank Limited 5
100.00
SNO
400.00
100.00
SNO
400.00
Building Society
Victoria Mutual Building Society
128.00
148.00
395.00
56.70
76.71
323.55
Primary Dealers
Barita Investments Limited
250.00
SNO
300.00
250.00
SNO
300.00
First Caribbean International Securities Limited 6
209.70
SNO
209.70
107.00
SNO
107.00
JN Fund Managers Limited
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
250.00
250.00
Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited
250.00
250.00
250.00
FREE
FREE
FREE
Mayberry Investments Limited
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
FREE
NCB Capital Markets Limited
350.00
SNO
500.00
350.00
SNO
500.00
Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited
200.00
200.00
350.00
82.42
82.42
230.49
Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited
FREE
500.00
500.00
FREE
500.00
500.00
Statistics
Average
178.44
211.77
578.34
58.83
83.64
230.88
Maximum
408.10
500.00
2,912.50
350.00
500.00
900.00
Minimum
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Note:
1 JamClear®-RTGS fees include GCT.
2 Incoming refers to the crediting of a customer's account (receiving) via JamClear®-RTGS.
3 Outgoing refers to the debiting of a customer's account (sending) via JamClear®-RTGS, whether online or in branch (over the counter).
4 SNO means Service Not Offered.
5 MF&G Trust & Finance Limited was acquired by Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Limited in 2016.
6 First Caribbean International Securities Limited voluntarily surrendered its Primary Dealer Designation effective 30 June 2019, as the company is in the process of winding down its securities business.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 28 September 2020