Bank of Jamaica : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2020

Bank of Jamaica

Schedule of JamClear®-RTGS Transaction Fees

as at 30 June 2020

Bank of Jamaica (the Bank) publishes data on fees charged for transactions processed through JamClear®-RTGS on a quarterly basis. The table below includes JamClear®-RTGS transaction fees charged by each JamClear®-RTGS participant (commercial banks, merchant bank, building societies and primary dealers) for the quarters ending March 2020 and June 2020.

Effective 20 March 2020, the Bank waived transaction fees associated with all customer payment transactions for participants in JamClear®-RTGS, until further advised. This was done as a proactive approach to encourage the use of electronic means of payments in response to the COVID- 19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the associated restrictions in movement by the public.

This publication fulfills the Bank's commitment of ensuring that consumers are provided with fees and charges that are applicable to services being acquired.