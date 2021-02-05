Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves January 2021

02/05/2021 | 05:53pm EST
News Release

5 February 2021

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

Total Currency Issue

Notes Issue

Coins Issue

Less: Cash held by BOJ

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

Monetary Base 2

Sources:

Net International Reserves

Assets

Liabilities

Net Domestic Assets

Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations

Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other

Total

End

December 2020

190,488.13

190,622.70

185,311.69

5,311.01

134.57

39,116.50

52,968.37

282,573.00

445,328.15

581,364.44 -136,036.29

-162,755.16222,068.31 -124,035.72 -69,050.62 -191,737.13

282,573.00

End

Change

January 2021

177,726.57

-12,761.56

177,867.51

-12,755.19

172,547.45

-12,764.24

5,320.06

9.05

140.94

6.37

39,726.38

609.88

55,192.25

2,223.88

272,645.21

-9,927.79

441,603.05

-3,725.11

583,036.04

1,671.60

-141,433.00

-5,396.71

-168,957.84

-6,202.68

243,398.81

21,330.50

-129,269.83

-5,234.11

-72,631.00

-3,580.38

-210,455.82

-18,718.69

272,645.21

-9,927.79

1/

2/

Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.

Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)

End

End

Change

December 2020

January 2021

FOREIGN ASSETS

4,085.75

3,938.11

-147.64

Currency & Deposits

3,516.45

3,371.95

-144.50

Securities

344.76

341.54

-3.22

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

224.54

224.62

0.08

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

954.95

955.31

0.35

IMF

954.95

955.31

0.35

Other3

0.00

0.00

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

3,130.79

2,982.80

-147.99

Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

53.83

50.23

Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4

38.85

36.14

Percentage of ARA Metric5

122.45

117.47

3/

4/

Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2020/2021

5/ The Assessing Reserve Adequacy Metric (ARA) is comprised of four components, each reflecting a potential drain on the external accounts. The components include Exports of Goods and Services, Broad Money, Short-Term External Debt and Other Portfolio Liabilities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 22:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
