|
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves January 2021
News Release
5 February 2021
BANK OF JAMAICA
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS
BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)
Uses:
Net Currency Issue
Total Currency Issue
Notes Issue
Coins Issue
Less: Cash held by BOJ
Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves
Commercial Banks' Current Account 1
Monetary Base 2
Sources:
Net International Reserves
Assets
Liabilities
Net Domestic Assets
Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations
Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other
Total
End
December 2020
190,488.13
190,622.70
185,311.69
5,311.01
134.57
39,116.50
52,968.37
282,573.00
445,328.15
581,364.44 -136,036.29
-162,755.16222,068.31 -124,035.72 -69,050.62 -191,737.13
282,573.00
|
End
|
Change
|
January 2021
|
177,726.57
|
-12,761.56
|
177,867.51
|
-12,755.19
|
172,547.45
|
-12,764.24
|
5,320.06
|
9.05
|
140.94
|
6.37
|
39,726.38
|
609.88
|
55,192.25
|
2,223.88
|
272,645.21
|
-9,927.79
|
441,603.05
|
-3,725.11
|
583,036.04
|
1,671.60
|
-141,433.00
|
-5,396.71
|
-168,957.84
|
-6,202.68
|
243,398.81
|
21,330.50
|
-129,269.83
|
-5,234.11
|
-72,631.00
|
-3,580.38
|
-210,455.82
|
-18,718.69
|
272,645.21
|
-9,927.79
Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.
Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.
Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.
BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)
|
|
End
|
End
|
Change
|
|
December 2020
|
January 2021
|
FOREIGN ASSETS
|
4,085.75
|
3,938.11
|
-147.64
|
Currency & Deposits
|
3,516.45
|
3,371.95
|
-144.50
|
Securities
|
344.76
|
341.54
|
-3.22
|
SDR & IMF Reserve Position
|
224.54
|
224.62
|
0.08
|
FOREIGN LIABILITIES
|
954.95
|
955.31
|
0.35
|
IMF
|
954.95
|
955.31
|
0.35
|
Other3
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
|
3,130.79
|
2,982.80
|
-147.99
|
Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4
|
53.83
|
50.23
|
|
Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4
|
38.85
|
36.14
|
|
Percentage of ARA Metric5
|
122.45
|
117.47
|
Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.
Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2020/2021
5/ The Assessing Reserve Adequacy Metric (ARA) is comprised of four components, each reflecting a potential drain on the external accounts. The components include Exports of Goods and Services, Broad Money, Short-Term External Debt and Other Portfolio Liabilities.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 22:52:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
