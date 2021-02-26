Bank of Jamaica Swap Results 26 Feb 2021

MARKET NOTICE 26 February 2021
Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement
Report for Week Ended: 26 February 2021
For the week ended 26 February 2021, no FX Swap transactions were confirmed.
Additionally, no swaps matured via this arrangement this week.
The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD 6.00 million.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 22:49:10 UTC.