Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results 27 Nov 2020

MARKET NOTICE 27 November 2020
Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement
Report for Week Ended: 27 November 2020
For the week ended 27 November 2020, no FX Swap transactions were confirmed.
Additionally, no swaps matured via this arrangement this week.
The total outstanding under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement is USD 6.00 million.
