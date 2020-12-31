Bank of Jamaica : Swap Results 31 Dec 2020

MARKET NOTICE 31 December 2020
Bank of Jamaica FX Swap Arrangement
Report for Week Ended: 31 December 2020
For the week ended 31 December 2020, no FX Swap transactions were confirmed.
Additionally, a total of USD $6 million matured.
There are no outstanding swaps under the BOJ FX Swap Arrangement.
