Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Jamaica : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due October 2021

01/06/2021 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

273-day Treasury Bill - Due October 15, 2021

ISSUER

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

AUTHORITY

The Public Debt Management Act, 2012 as amended

PURPOSE

To finance the Government's budgetary requirements

SUBSCRIPTION DATE

January 13, 2021

SETTLEMENT DATE

January 15, 2021

ISSUE STANDARD

JMG202100038

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

(ISIN)

OFFER VOLUME MINIMUM BID AMOUNT TENOR

YIELD TO MATURITY PRICE

MATURITY

INTEREST PAYMENT

TAXATION

INSTRUMENT TYPE

SUBSCRIPTION MECHANISM

SUBSCRIPTION METHOD

REGISTRAR

PRUDENTIAL TREATMENT

BUSINESS DAY

PAYING AGENT

GOVERNING LAW &

JURISDICTION

OPTIONAL REDEMPTION

APPLICATIONS

$800,000,000.00

$5,000.00

273 days

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

October 15, 2021

Interest will be paid at maturity on October 15, 2021.

Taxable

Registered and transferable

Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.

Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

The Notes will be registered in an electronic format in the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) at the Bank of Jamaica.

Will qualify to be counted as a liquid asset

In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a business day, such payments will be made on the next business day

Bank of Jamaica

Jamaica

Non Call Life

All applications/tenders from Brokers, Primary Dealers and Commercial Banks should be made to the Bank of Jamaica through the JamClear Central Securities Depository (JamClear®-CSD) between the hours of

9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear® Real-timeGross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS]at the Bank of Jamaica.

Dian Black

Ministry of Finance & the Public Service

January 5, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:55:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pU.S. private payrolls post first decline in eight months as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
RE
02:58pCanada's Suncor restarts Fort Hills oil sands mining operations
RE
02:57pDollar rebounds off March 2018 low as Georgia elections point to Dem sweep
RE
02:56pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due October 2021
PU
02:54pTrump administration drilling auction for Arctic refuge attracts little interest
RE
02:54pGOVERNMENT OF COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA : Will continue to work for a prosperous dominica says pm skerrit
PU
02:50pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : College of Supervisors (CoS)
PU
02:48pU.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ
RE
02:44pFed says changes to bond-buying hinge on 'qualitative' call on economy
RE
02:42pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money for the week ended January 01, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 scale new highs on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ