Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Jamaica : BOJ Press Release RE Bursary Initiative

05/28/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 May 2021

Bank of Jamaica Celebrates 60th Anniversary with $20 Million Bursary Initiative

Kingston, Jamaica: In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is launching a $20 million initiative which will see 60 students from selected primary, secondary and tertiary schools benefitting from bursaries aimed at assisting with tuition, the provision of devices for e-learning, books and other miscellaneous expenses for the academic year 2021/2022.

Under its 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme, BOJ will empower Jamaican students with this financial support as they advance their academic development and become future leaders of Jamaica. The awardees will be from schools carefully selected by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information from across the Island. BOJ will collaborate with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in the selection of the worthy recipients. The award of bursaries will be announced in August 2021.

Bank of Jamaica's initiative could not have come at a better time as Covid-19 continues to reshape how we teach our children to meet the challenges of the future.

Bank of Jamaica's Governor, Richard Byles, said:

"Nation Building is something we at Bank of Jamaica take pride in and this initiative seamlessly aligns with that. This pandemic has inspired many Jamaicans to be more innovative in all aspects of our lives and I must say we have adjusted and adapted in how we serve Jamaica - both economically and educationally.

This is our diamond anniversary and there is a lot to celebrate! Bank of Jamaica, your central bank, continues our mission to build Jamaica."

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, said this is a timely intervention to support students across the education sector. "This is a most welcome move by Bank of Jamaica. Whilst the Government has an extensive programme of assisting students, initiatives by private and public sector entities to help our students pursue their studies and career goals are always important additions to the national effort. I offer my personal congratulations to the BOJ on 60 years of excellent service to Jamaica and special thanks for this 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme."

The schools selected were chosen on a need basis and identified as having a significant number of students on the Programme of Advancement for Health and Education (PATH). Please see below for the lists of the chosen schools.

Primary Schools

  1. Anchovy Primary School
  2. Barracks Road Primary School
  3. Brown's Town Primary School
  4. Buff Bay Primary School
  5. Calabar Primary and Junior High School
  6. Christiana Primary Moravian and Infant School
  7. Denbigh Primary School
  8. Dupont Primary and Infant School
  9. Glen Stuart Primary
  10. Grange Hill Primary School
  11. Harbour View Primary School
  12. Highgate Primary and Junior High School
  13. Holy Family Primary and Junior High School
  14. Mandeville Primary and Junior High School
  15. May Pen Primary School
  16. Morant Bay Primary School
  17. Old Harbour Primary School
  18. Port Antonio Primary School
  19. Port Maria Primary School
  20. Sandy Bay Primary and Junior High School
  21. Santa Cruz Primary and Junior High School
  22. Savanna-la-marPrimary School
  23. Spanish Town Primary School
  24. St. Ann's Bay Primary School
  25. Wait-A-BitAll Age School
  26. Yallahs Primary School

High Schools

  1. Albert Town High School
  2. Anchovy High School
  3. Black River High School
  4. Brown's Town High School
  5. Central High School
  6. Christiana High School
  7. Edwin Allen High School
  8. Eltham High School
  9. Excelsior High School
  10. Frome Technical High School
  11. Godfrey Stewart High
  12. Green Island High School
  13. Happy Grove School
  14. Holmwood Technical High School
  15. Holy Trinity High School
  1. Innswood High School
  2. Magotty High School
  3. Muschette High School
  4. Oberlin High School
  5. Ocho Rios High School
  6. Port Antonio High School
  7. Ruseas' High School
  8. Seaforth High School
  9. St. James High School
  10. St. Mary High School
  11. St. Mary Technical High School
  12. St. Thomas Technical High School
  13. Tivoli Gardens High School

List of Tertiary Institutions

  1. Northern Caribbean University
  2. University of the Commonwealth Caribbean
  3. University of Technology
  4. University of the West Indies

The deadline for applicants is June 19, 2021. For criteria on submissions, please visit the BOJ 60th Anniversary Bursary page, found under the Announcements tab on the Bank of Jamaica website or click the link below or copy it to your URL:

http://www.boj.org.jm/announcements/boj-anniversary-bursary.php

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 19:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pU.S. dollar net short position hits largest since late February - CFTC, Reuters data
RE
03:52pBrazil on drought alert, faces worst dry spell in 91 years
RE
03:48pWejo to go public; deal values auto data startup at $800 mln -sources
RE
03:48pOther investors in deal include general motors co and palantir technologies -sources
RE
03:48pWejo to get $230 mln from spac; $100 mln from other investors -sources
RE
03:48pDeal will value wejo at $800 mln including debt and is expected to close in second half -sources
RE
03:48pAuto data startup wejo to go public through reverse merger with blank-check company virtuoso acquisition corp -sources
RE
03:47pBANK OF JAMAICA  : BOJ Press Release RE Bursary Initiative
PU
03:45pBrent ends at two-year high as demand outlook counters supply fears
RE
03:44pNo alcohol on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers till end of July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares at record high on gains in financials, U.S. spending plan
4LA DORIA S.P.A. : LA DORIA (LD) : Looking ahead with confidence
5Pent-up demand, shortages fuel U.S. inflation

HOT NEWS