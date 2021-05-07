Log in
Bank of Jamaica : Net International Reserves - April 2021

05/07/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
News Release

7 May 2021

BANK OF JAMAICA

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES AND BASE MONEY INDICATORS

BASE MONEY INDICATORS (J$M)

Uses:

Net Currency Issue

Total Currency Issue

Notes Issue

Coins Issue

Less: Cash held by BOJ

Commercial Banks' Statutory Reserves

Commercial Banks' Current Account 1

Monetary Base 2

Sources:

Net International Reserves

Assets

Liabilities

Net Domestic Assets

Net Claims on the Public Sector Open Market Operations

Net Credit to Commercial Banks Other

Total

End

End

Change

March 2021

April 2021

181,790.14

183,022.37

1,232.23

181,924.09

183,194.85

1,270.76

176,689.98

177,894.75

1,204.77

5,234.11

5,300.11

65.99

133.95

172.48

38.53

39,901.13

40,794.45

893.32

73,672.16

75,367.40

1,695.24

295,363.42

299,184.22

3,820.80

483,604.97

509,077.39

25,472.41

618,254.95

652,390.13

34,135.18

134,649.98

143,312.74

8,662.76

-188,241.55

-209,893.17

-21,651.62

182,183.45

193,302.65

11,119.20

-100,714.84

-101,808.84

-1,094.00

-70,829.70

-75,397.18

-4,567.47

-198,880.46

-225,989.81

-27,109.35

295,363.42

299,184.22

3,820.80

1/

2/

Transaction balances and excess reserves. Data reflect credit balances only.

Note: Statutory cash reserve and current accounts of commercial banks are held at the Bank of Jamaica.

Monetary Base is the aggregate of Net Currency Issue, Commercial Banks' Statutory Cash Reserves and Current Account.

BANK OF JAMAICA'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES (US$M)

End

End

March 2021

April 2021

FOREIGN ASSETS

4,243.53

4,252.04

Currency & Deposits

3,681.36

3,692.53

Securities

344.46

339.71

SDR & IMF Reserve Position

217.70

219.79

FOREIGN LIABILITIES

924.20

934.06

IMF

924.20

934.06

Other3

0.00

0.00

NET INTERNATIONAL RESERVES

3,319.33

3,317.98

Reserves in Weeks of Goods Imports 4

53.65

53.76

Reserves in Weeks of Goods & Services Imports4

38.71

38.78

Percentage of ARA Metric5

126.55

126.81

3/ Effective 1 March 2017, amounts previously included in other foreign liabilities are no longer a part of BOJ's total foreign liabilities.

4/ Based on estimated value of imports for FY 2020/2021

5/ The Assessing Reserve Adequacy Metric (ARA) is comprised of four components, each reflecting a potential drain on the external accounts. The components include Exports of Goods and Services, Broad Money, Short-Term External Debt and Other Portfolio Liabilities.

+ Revised

Change 8.51 11.17 -4.742.09

9.86

9.86

0.00

-1.34

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:53:03 UTC.


HOT NEWS