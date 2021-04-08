Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Jamaica : UN Sanctions Notice - 06 April 2021

04/08/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United Nations Nations Unies

H E A D Q U A R T E R S • S I E G E N E W Y O R K , N Y 1 0 0 1 7

T E L . : 1 ( 2 1 2 ) 9 6 3 . 1 2 3 4 • FA X : 1 ( 2 1 2 ) 9 6 3 . 4 8 7 9

REFERENCE: SCA/2/21 (07)

The Chair of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267

(1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida and associated

individuals, groups, undertakings and entities presents her compliments to the Permanent

Representatives and Observers to the United Nations and wishes to convey the following:

On 06/04/2021, the Committee enacted the amendments specified with

strikethrough and underline in the entry below on its List of individuals and entities subject

to sanctions - assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo - set out in paragraph 1 of Security

Council resolution 2368 (2017).

  1. Individuals

QDi.217 Name: 1: ABU BAKAR 2: BA'ASYIR 3: na 4: na

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 17 Aug. 1938 POB: Jombang, East Java, Indonesia

Good quality a.k.a.: a) Abu Bakar Baasyir born 17 Aug. 1938 in Jombang, East Java, Indonesia b) Abu Bakar Bashir born 17 Aug. 1938 in Jombang, East Java, Indonesia c) Abdus Samad d) Abdus Somad Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Indonesia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Indonesia (in prison) Listed on: 21 Apr.

2006 (amended on 14 Oct. 2015, 24 Nov. 2020, 6 Apr. 2021) Other information: Formed Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133) in 2008. In 2010, arrested for incitement to commit terrorism and fundraising with respect to a training camp in Aceh, Indonesia and sentenced to 15 years in 2011. Ba'asyir was released from prison on 8 January 2021 after serving his sentence in accordance with Indonesian laws and regulations. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 24 November 2020. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UNNotices-Individuals

NARRATIVE SUMMARY

QDi.217 ABU BAKAR BA'ASYIR

Date on which the narrative summary became available on the Committee's website: 8 April 2011

Date(s) on which the narrative summary was updated:

3 February 2015

14 October 2015

6 April 2021

Reason for listing

Abu Bakar Ba'asyir was listed on 21 April 2006 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1617 (2005) as being associated with Al-Qaida, Usama bin Laden or the Taliban for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of", "supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to" or "otherwise supporting acts or activities of" Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092).

Additional information:

Abu Bakar Ba'asyir co-founded Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) (QDe.092) with Abdullah Sungkar on 1 January 1993. After the death of Abdullah Sungkar in 1999, Abu Bakar Ba'asyir assumed the position of JI's overall leader, or emir, in 2004.

As JI's leader, Abu Bakar Ba'asyir authorized terrorist operations and the use of JI operatives and resources for multiple terrorist attacks in South-East Asia. According to JI members, any significant JI operation required Ba'asyir's approval, either in person or through his leadership council. Ba'asyir authorized the Bali bombings of 12 October 2002, which killed 202 people; he authorized the use of JI operatives and resources for a plan to conduct simultaneous bomb attacks against United States Embassies in SouthEast Asia on or near the first anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States; he also ordered bomb attacks on churches in 38 locations in 11 cities in Indonesia on 24 December 2000, killing 19 people and wounding approximately 120.

Ba'asyir also made or approved other important decisions regarding the JI organization. Ba'asyir appointed Nurjaman Riduan Isamuddin (QDi.087), a.k.a. Hambali, as the head of JI in Malaysia and Singapore.

2

Ba'asyir has called for attacks on the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia,

Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines and has urged his followers to commit other

violent acts.

In March 2005, Ba'asyir was convicted in Indonesia for his involvement in the 2002 Bali

bombings and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. As a result of two sentence

reductions, Abu Bakar Ba'asyir was released from prison on 14 June 2006.

Ba'asyir formed Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133) in 2008.

In August 2010, Ba'asyir was arrested for incitement to commit terrorism and raising

funds with respect to a training camp in Aceh, Indonesia and sentenced to 15 years in

2010, and in June 2011, Ba'asyir was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for

his role in organizing the militant training camp in Aceh.

In April 2014, Ba'asyir called on his supporters to disrupt the Indonesian elections.

Since July 2014, Ba'asyir has been active in instructing his followers to support and fight

with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115).

Ba'asyir further pledged allegiance to the leader of ISIL, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, listed as

Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al Badri al Samarrai (QDi.299).

Ba'asyir was released from prison on 8 January 2021 after serving his sentence in

accordance with Indonesian laws and regulations.

Related listed individuals and entities:

Jemaah Islamiyah (QDe.092), listed on 25 October 2002 Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115), listed on 18 October 2004

Jemmah Anshorut Tauhid (JAT) (QDe.133), listed on 12 March 2012 Nurjaman Riduan Isamuddin (QDi.087), listed on 28 January 2003 Abu Rusdan (QDi.186), listed on 16 May 2005

Zulkarnaen (QDi.187), listed on 16 May 2005

Abdul Rahim Ba'asyir (QDi.293), listed on 19 July 2011

Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badrial-Samarrai (QDi.299), listed on 5 October 2011 Mochammad Achwan (QDi.304), listed on 12 March 2012

Abdul Rosyid Ridho Ba'asyir (QDi.305), listed on 12 March 2012 Son Hadi bin Muhadjir (QDi.310), listed on 13 April 2012

The names of individuals and entities on the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida

Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the "Press

3

Releases" section on the Committee's website: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/press-releases

To obtain a fully updated version of the List, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee's website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list. The Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format and is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

In accordance with paragraph 19 of resolution 1526 (2004), the Secretariat automatically conveys updates of the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List to States, regional and sub-regional organizations by e-mail shortly following the postings of such updates on the Committee's website. Member States are invited to submit any updated or new information for this purpose to the Secretariat by e-mail to: SC-1267-Committee@un.org.The Committee encourages all States to allow implementation of updates of the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List based on e- mails, soft-copy notices, or website postings.

6 April 2021

4

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 21:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : Missouri Public Service Commission Issues Rate Order Approving Agreeme...
PU
05:34pUtilities Tick Down On Treasury Yield Outlook -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Tick Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pEXCLUSIVE : Robinhood failed to disclose certain trade executions to public feed
RE
05:29pCrown to sell majority stake in European packaging unit in $2.7 billion deal
RE
05:28pTech Up As Fed Comments Spur Rotation Into Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pBANK OF JAMAICA  : UN Sanctions Notice - 06 April 2021
PU
05:21pFinancials Flat As Treasury Yields Fall -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:14pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:05pAmazon.com inc election shows workers voting more than 2-1 against forming first union in u.s, with over 600 of about 3,200 votes counted so far - public hearing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ