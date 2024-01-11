By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--The Bank of Japan Thursday said it has raised its economic assessment for two of the country's nine regions.

The Japanese central bank said in its quarterly regional economic report that the economies showed some recovery in all of the nine regions despite the impact of price increases and slowing overseas economies.

"However, one region reported that its economy had seen a slowdown in the pace of its pick-up due to weakness in exports," the bank said, referring to the western region including Osaka.

It downgraded its assessment for that area, while maintaining its view for the other six regions.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-24 0046ET