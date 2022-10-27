Bank of Japan keeps ultra-low rates, dovish guidance

Here are some analysts' views on the move and market reaction:

TAKAFUMI YAMAWAKI, HEAD OF JAPAN RATES RESEARCH AT J.P.MORGAN SECURITIES JAPAN

"The outcome (of the BOJ's policy meeting) was in line with expectations. Investors were buying bonds to cover their short positions ahead of the meeting so that was a sign that the market also had expected this.

"Yields may have not peaked yet, but the global trend of rising yields seems to be pausing now, which has made it easier for the Bank of Japan to keep its yield curve control policy."

