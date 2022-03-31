Bank of Japan keeps up yield defense, investors await Q2 bond-buying schedule

* BOJ offers fixed-rate unlimited bond buying as expected
* Markets focusing on BOJ's April-June buying schedule
* Govt official sticks to usual script on currency moves
TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan's central bank offered to
buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds for the fourth
straight day on Thursday as part of its aggressive efforts to
defend its yield curve against the global tide of higher
interest rates.
The BOJ had said on Monday that it would be repeating the
offer for unlimited purchases every day until March 31, the
final day of the first quarter.
Investors are now focused on whether the BOJ could increase
the frequency and volume of bond purchases under a
second-quarter market operation schedule, due to be released
later on Thursday.
After falling to as low as 0.210% on Wednesday due to the
Bank of Japan's massive intervention, the yield on the benchmark
10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield
crept up to 0.225% on Thursday.
The level was still below the 0.25% implicit cap the BOJ
sets around its 0% target.
"The BOJ may increase bond buying somewhat in the second
quarter, so markets make take a breather after testing the 0.25%
cap," said Chotaro Morita, head of Japan rates strategy at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
While other major central banks have responded to mounting
inflationary pressures by putting interest rates on an upward
path, the super dovish BOJ is struggling to keep its yield curve
control settings unchanged.
The yen has lost around 8% against the dollar this month due
in large part to the widening interest rate differential.
The yen's depreciation has exacerbated the rising cost of
fuel and raw material imports due to the war in Ukraine.
Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international
affairs and Japan's top currency diplomat, on Tuesday escalated
his warning against sharp yen falls, saying Tokyo and Washington
were closely communicating on currency issues.
Currency traders are on guard for any verbal signal that
intervention to support the yen was imminent, usually delivered
by policymakers cautioning against "one-sided" moves or
stressing their resolve to take "decisive action."
"Currency stability is important and sharp exchange-rate
moves are undesirable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno
told reporters on Wednesday, repeating the government's recent
official line on the weak yen.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declined to comment on whether
authorities would intervene to support the yen, but said there
would be an appropriate response if needed.
Rintaro Tamaki, a former top currency diplomat, said the
yen's falls were not too far out of line with economic
fundamentals as they were driven partly by the central bank's
ultra-low interest rate policy.
Factory output rose 0.1% in February from the previous
month, data showed on Thursday, posting its first rise in three
months but smaller than forecast.
