TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Monday it would conduct an unscheduled bond operation, offering to buy 3 trillion yen ($20.11 billion)of bonds in an agreement starting on Tuesday and ending on Thursday.

The 10-year JGB yield last stood at 0.78%, down 0.5 basis point from the previous closing level. ($1 = 149.1500 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Kim Coghill)