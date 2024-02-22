By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's central bank held its policy rate steady at a 15-year high as widely expected, and signaled that a policy pivot toward easing may not come anytime soon.

The Bank of Korea on Thursday kept its benchmark seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 3.50%--the highest since in November 2008--for a ninth consecutive time. It maintained its growth and inflation forecasts for 2024.

The decision was unanimous among all seven board members, BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said in a press conference. Going forward, five members still want to stand pat for the next three months and even afterwards, while only one is leaving the door open for a possible rate cut after three months, Rhee said.

"I personally believe it'll be difficult to cut rates in the first half of the year," Rhee said.

All 21 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the decision had forecast no rate change, with most expecting rate cuts to start in the second half of the year to help support the country's economic recovery.

The Bank of Korea has maintained that inflation, which has eased by still remains sticky, warrants "a restrictive monetary policy stance for a sufficiently long period." This stance was reiterated in Thursday's monetary policy statement.

The country's headline inflation moderated for a third consecutive month to 2.8% in January but remained above the central bank's 2.0% annual target.

The bank said Thursday that it expects inflation to average 2.6% this year, unchanged from its November forecast. Inflation averaged 3.6% in 2023.

It expects the country's gross domestic product to grow 2.1% for 2024, unchanged from its earlier estimate, following 1.4% growth in 2023.

"While it is forecast that domestic economic growth will continue its improving trend and that inflation will maintain its slowing trend, it is premature to be confident that inflation will converge on the target," according to the BOK statement.

