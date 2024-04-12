By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's central bank held its base rate steady for a 10th consecutive time as widely expected, keeping its guard up against still-stubborn inflation.

The Bank of Korea's decision signals that it is in no rush to ease policy, especially at a time when expectations for the U.S. possible rate cut in June are receding after hotter-than-expected consumer inflation earlier this week.

The BOK on Friday kept its benchmark seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 3.50%, a 15-year high set in January 2023.

All 24 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the decision had forecast no rate change, with most expecting rate cuts to start in the second half of the year.

Sticky headline inflation, which hit 3.1% for a second straight month in March--well above the bank's 2% target--continues to validate its wait-and-see stance, they said.

The central bank forecasts inflation in South Korea will ease to 2.6% in 2024 from 3.6% in 2023. Still, it cautions against rushing to ease policy.

