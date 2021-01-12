Bank of Korea : Weekly Economic Bulletin (January 11, 2021)

Weekly Economic Bulletin
MAJOR NEWS AND EVENTS
[MOEF] 2nd Meeting to BIG3 (January 8)
DPM Hong presided over the 2nd Meeting to promote BIG3 and discuss plans to promote clean vehicles and fabless manufacturing, as well as ways to support domestic manufacturers of rehabilitation equipment and plans to promote
ventures in theBIG3 area. More
[MOEF] 25th Meeting of Central Economic Response Headquarters (January 6)
DPM Hong presided over the 25th Meeting of the Central Economic Response Headquarters and discussed plans to fast deliver the new COVID-19 package, speed up vaccination, and action plans for Digital New Deal. More
[MOEF] Updates to 2020 Tax Revision (January 6)
The government announced its updates to the 2020 tax revision on January 6, 2021. Changes have been made as the economy needs a boost to get out of the pandemic slump, as well as there should be measures to ensure more inclusive economy. More
[FSC] Amendments to Insurance Business Act to Set Up Joint Committee on Public-Private Health Insurance (January 7)
The FSC announced amendments to the Insurance Business Act on January 7, which will lay legal foundations for an inter-ministerial cooperation between the FSC and the Ministry of Health and Welfare in the establishment and operation of a joint committee on public-private health insurance system. More
[FSC] Authorities Hold Meeting on Improving Financial Education Programs (January 7)
The FSC and the FSS held a financial education council meeting via teleconference on January 7 to review the progress of the general plans to improve financial education programs announced on May 1, 2020 and to decide on
a specific timeline for implementation. More
[FSC] FSC Holds Talks on Boosting Innovation and Vitality in Financial (January 6)
Vice Chairman Doh Kyu-sang held a teleconference meeting with experts from consulting firms and financial institutions on January 6 and discussed the financial industry's outlook for this year while sharing opinions on policy suggestions. More
[FSC] FSC Announces Availability of One-stop Credit Card Reward Points Redemption Service (January 5)
The FSC announced the introduction of one-stop credit card reward points redemption service made available
through the websites and mobile apps of the Credit Finance Association and the Korea Financial
Telecommunications and Clearings Institute. More
[BOK] Balance of Payments, November 2020 (preliminary) (January 8)
During November 2020, the Korean current account registered a surplus of 8.97 billion dollars. More
[BOK] Flow of Funds, Q3 2020 (preliminary) (January 7)
During the third quarter of 2020, the net lending of the total economy (combined domestic sectors) was 28.3 trillion won. More
[BOK] Official Foreign Reserves (December 2020) (January 6)
Korea's official foreign reserves as of the end of December 2020 amounted to 443.1 billion dollars. More
