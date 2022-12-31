Bank of Korea chief sees more conflict between goals

"It will be a year when a sophisticated policy mix is more important than ever due to a growing possibility of conflict between inflation, economic growth and financial stability," Governor Rhee Chang-yong said in his New Year's address.

He said a fast cooling of the real estate market could cause financial market instability, while listing the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 situation in China as the main sources of uncertainty facing the country's economy and inflation.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Alison Williams)