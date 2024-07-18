SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank is extending temporary loan support for small and medium-sized companies by one year through to July 2025, it said on Thursday.

The total amount of 9 trillion won ($6.52 billion) support through its bank-intermediated lending support facility will remain the same, with targeted support for the self-employed.

Difficult business conditions are continuing with rising delinquency rates and more business closures among small and vulnerable firms, the Bank of Korea said. ($1 = 1,380.0200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)