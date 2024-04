SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said rising oil prices were the biggest factor affecting domestic monetary policy.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong said that the central bank would likely need to wait at least one or two months to make a decision on whether to turn on signals for a policy pivot, according to a media pool report from his meeting with reporters in Washington on Thursday.

