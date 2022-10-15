Bank of Korea governor says policy guidance harder with won's weakness

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank
governor said on Saturday external factors, such as aggressive
U.S. policy tightening buoying the dollar and driving the won
currency sharply down, made providing forward guidance on policy
difficult.
The Bank of Korea delivered its second-ever 50-basis-point
rate hike on Wednesday and made clear the won's 6.5% slide in
September that drove up import costs played a key role in the
decision.
"The Korean won depreciated more rapidly in September in the
face of the U.S. Fed's accelerated tightening," Governor Rhee
Chang-yong told the Peterson Institute for International
Economics in Washington D.C. according to a transcript released
by the central bank.
After its first 50-basis point rate rise in July, the
central bank said a return to its usual quarter-point pace
"looked appropriate for the time being" only to change tack last
month given expectations of further U.S. Federal Reserve
tightening.
"I have learned that communication with the public is not
easy when transitioning from the traditional strategic ambiguity
to forward guidance," Rhee said.
"Considering the characteristics of a small open economy
which is exposed to various uncontrollable external factors, I
may need to reassess the speed and the degree of this tough
transition."
He said that while the central bank was not targeting a
specific level for the exchange rate, "it has to consider how a
sharp rise in the exchange rate would affect financial stability
conditions, such as capital outflow pressures."
"Many Koreans still have painful memories of the 1997 Asian
Financial Crisis and are understandably sensitive to fast
increases in the dollar/won exchange rate," Rhee said, while
emphasising current financial and economic conditions were
different and that today's currency depreciation was a common
phenomenon among major economies.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)