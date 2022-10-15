Advanced search
Bank of Korea governor says policy guidance harder with won's weakness

10/15/2022 | 10:00am EDT
SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Saturday external factors, such as aggressive U.S. policy tightening buoying the dollar and driving the won currency sharply down, made providing forward guidance on policy difficult.

The Bank of Korea delivered its second-ever 50-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday and made clear the won's 6.5% slide in September that drove up import costs played a key role in the decision.

"The Korean won depreciated more rapidly in September in the face of the U.S. Fed's accelerated tightening," Governor Rhee Chang-yong told the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington D.C. according to a transcript released by the central bank.

After its first 50-basis point rate rise in July, the central bank said a return to its usual quarter-point pace "looked appropriate for the time being" only to change tack last month given expectations of further U.S. Federal Reserve tightening.

"I have learned that communication with the public is not easy when transitioning from the traditional strategic ambiguity to forward guidance," Rhee said.

"Considering the characteristics of a small open economy which is exposed to various uncontrollable external factors, I may need to reassess the speed and the degree of this tough transition."

He said that while the central bank was not targeting a specific level for the exchange rate, "it has to consider how a sharp rise in the exchange rate would affect financial stability conditions, such as capital outflow pressures."

"Many Koreans still have painful memories of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and are understandably sensitive to fast increases in the dollar/won exchange rate," Rhee said, while emphasising current financial and economic conditions were different and that today's currency depreciation was a common phenomenon among major economies. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
