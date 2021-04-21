Bank of Korea : Trade Settlement Currency in Korea 2020

□ The settlement currency for exports:
U.S. dollar(83.6%), euro(6.2%), Japanese yen(2.9%), Korean won(2.5%), Chinese yuan(2.0%)
□ The settlement currency for imports:
U.S. dollar(78.1%), Korean won(7.0%), euro(6.5%), Japanese yen(5.9%), Chinese yuan(1.5%)
* Please refer to the attached file for details.
Disclaimer
Bank of Korea published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 03:17:08 UTC.