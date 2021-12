On Nov 25, the BOK raised interest rates for the second time to 1.00% since the pandemic began and revised up its inflation outlook as concerns about rising household debt and consumer prices grew.

Joo Sang-yong, the only dissenter to that decision in the seven member board, said he sees a stronger recovery in the job market and meaningful improvement in household income, which deserves discussion about tighter monetary policy.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)