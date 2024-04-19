SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Friday Kim Jong-hwa and Lee Soo-hyung have been nominated as new members of its seven-seat monetary policy board.

Kim, a former deputy governor at the central bank, and Lee, a professor of economics at Seoul National University and a former finance ministry official, have been nominated by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, respectively, the Bank of Korea said.

Kim and Lee will replace current board members Suh Young-kyung and Cho Yoon-je, respectively, both of whom are set to finish their four-year terms on April 20.

The two are due to start their four-year terms as members of the central bank's new monetary policy board upon the completion of the prescribed procedures, the BOK said.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)