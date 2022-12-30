Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Bank of Korea sells net $17.54 bln in Q3 forex intervention

12/30/2022 | 02:00am EST
SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank sold a net $17.54 billion as it intervened in the foreign exchange market during the quarter from July to September, up from a net $15.41 billion in the prior quarter.

It was the fifth straight quarter in which the Bank of Korea sold dollars in the local market to defend the won currency and the biggest amount since it began quarterly releases in the third quarter of 2019.

The won weakened 9.2% against the dollar during the July-September period, for its biggest quarterly percentage drop in 11 years, while the U.S. dollar index rose 7.1%. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.12% 0.67747 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.20312 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.73794 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 12889.87 Real-time Quote.6.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.06422 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.31% 0.63243 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
