Bank of Korea sells net $17.54 bln in Q3 forex intervention

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank
sold a net $17.54 billion as it intervened in the foreign
exchange market during the quarter from July to September, up
from a net $15.41 billion in the prior quarter.
It was the fifth straight quarter in which the Bank of Korea
sold dollars in the local market to defend the won currency and
the biggest amount since it began quarterly releases in the
third quarter of 2019.
The won weakened 9.2% against the dollar during
the July-September period, for its biggest quarterly percentage
drop in 11 years, while the U.S. dollar index rose 7.1%.
