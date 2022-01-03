Log in
Bank of Lithuania published financial accounts data for Q3 2021

01/03/2022
Financial accounts - data on the financial assets and liabilities of the institutional sectors of the Lithuanian economy. Detailed Q3 2021 data is available on the Bank of Lithuania website under Financial accounts statistics, Debt indicators of institutional sectors and Financial assets and liabilities of households.

Financial accounts annual data for 1995-2020 are published on the Bank of Lithuania website in the section Financial assets and liabilities of the Lithuanian economy under Statistics in brief.

Use the My Data Sets tool to create your own data sets, which are saved in your account and automatically updated as soon as they are published.

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:58:02 UTC.


