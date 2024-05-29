By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic projection for this year after a slowdown in the previous two quarters, while predicting activity will pick up in the second quarter boosted by election-year spending.

The central bank said Wednesday in its quarterly report that gross domestic product is now expected to rise 2.4% this year, down from its previous forecast for 2.8% growth. The bank said the weakness seen at the end of 2023 extended into the first months of this year.

Economic activity was flat in the fourth quarter of last year after eight consecutive periods of growth, then picked up in the first quarter, rising 0.3% in seasonally adjusted terms from the previous quarter. GDP grew 3.2% in all of 2023.

The Bank of Mexico still expects increased government spending in an election year to fuel growth in coming months.

"Productive activity is expected to speed up in the remainder of the year, although growth in the second half would be slower than in the second quarter, as has been observed in previous election years," the bank said.

Mexicans are due to vote Sunday in a general election for president, both houses of congress, and thousands of state and local posts. The change of administration is scheduled for Oct. 1.

The central bank kept its growth estimate for 2025 unchanged at 1.5%. Lower government spending next year could be partially offset by higher expectations for U.S. industrial output, the bank said. Nearshoring, or the relocation of companies moving production close to the U.S. market, is still expected to contribute to growth, although the magnitude and effects of the moves remain uncertain, the bank added.

The Bank of Mexico left its inflation forecasts unchanged from its most recent monetary policy meeting, when it increased estimates for the next six quarters.

The bank lowered its benchmark interest-rate target by a quarter percentage point in March to 11%, then left the rate unchanged on May 9, citing sticky inflation which it expects will remain above its 3% target until the fourth quarter of 2025.

