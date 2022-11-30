Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Bank of Mexico Raises GDP Growth Forecasts for 2022, 2023

11/30/2022 | 01:57pm EST
By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--The Bank of Mexico raised its economic growth estimates for this year and next, citing a better-than-expected performance in the economy so far this year.

In its quarterly report, the central bank said Wednesday it expects gross domestic product to expand 3% in 2022, up from its previous estimate of 2.2%.

Mexican GDP expanded 0.9% in the third quarter in a fourth consecutive period of growth which brought output back to prepandemic levels. In the first nine months of the year, GDP was up 2.9% from the year-earlier period.

The Bank of Mexico increased its 2023 forecast to 1.8% from 1.6%, but expects growth to slow next year as a global slowdown, including in the U.S., limits demand for Mexican exports.

In 2024, the central bank projects Mexico's GDP will grow 2.1%, assuming a recovery in external demand in line with an improvement in the global economy.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1357ET

