Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Mexico says it's not tied to following in lockstep with U.S. Fed on rate hikes

08/31/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Central Bank presents coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday said it is not wed to hiking interest rates in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve and will evaluate future monetary policy moves on the basis of incoming information and bringing inflation to target.

There has been much market speculation on whether Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, will follow in lockstep with the Fed as it embarks on what's become the sharpest round of U.S. rate hikes since the 1980s.

Banxico raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its latest monetary policy meeting in August, mirroring the Fed, as inflation in Latin America's second largest economy surged to an over two-decade high.

"We do not have a specific objective regarding the relative position with the Fed, and the trajectory of the rate will be the one that leads us to the convergence of our inflation target," Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez said as she presented the bank's latest quarterly report.

Rodriguez underscored the Fed's actions were an important variable the bank took into consideration, but said it was far from the only one being carefully considered and that the bank's five-member board would evaluate all available data as it comes in to make future decisions.

In an effort to tame spiraling inflation, Banxico has hiked rates by a total of 450 basis points over its last 10 monetary policy meetings, bringing the key rate to a record high of 8.5%.

Banxico's quarterly report forecast 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 1.7% and 2.7%, maintaining a previous central estimate for economic growth of 2.2%. The bank cut its forecast for 2023 economic growth, projecting an expansion of between 0.8% and 2.4%, from a prior view of 1.4% to 3.4%.

Asked about Fed chief Jerome Powell's stark warning that the United States is headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising joblessness as it raises interest rates to fight high inflation, Rodriguez said she did not foresee a U.S. or a Mexican recession.

"The context that we are living at a global level, of the pandemic and the war and the high inflation that is leading central banks to tighten their monetary stances, will have an impact on growth," said Rodriguez. "However, not enough to bring it to recession levels."

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)

By Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.68404 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.31% 1.16186 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.38% 0.761 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.00517 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.012582 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.15% 0.6117 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pHealth Care Down on Rate Resilience -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:12pCanada's Alberta forecasts much bigger 2022-23 budget surplus of C$13.2 billion
RE
05:09pBank of Mexico says it's not tied to following in lockstep with U.S. Fed on rate hikes
RE
05:08pOhio police release video of officer fatally shooting Black man in bed
RE
04:57pLATAM Airlines bankruptcy plan advances after creditor appeals fail
RE
04:56pMexico's Telmex offers better pension plan for new hires, union says
RE
04:49pBrazil's govt forecasts return to deficit in 2023 amid extended tax exemptions on fuels
RE
04:47pCanada's Ontario allows masked people with asymptomatic COVID in public
RE
04:45pNASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal
RE
04:36pNew Mexico to build $10 million clinic to meet abortion demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies
2Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
3As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy
4Alleima trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today
5BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS