MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico will hold its benchmark interest rate for the third consecutive time on Thursday, a Reuters poll of analysts predicted on Tuesday, as inflation continues to ease but remains above the official target.

Eighteen of the 19 analysts surveyed see the central bank maintaining borrowing costs at the current rate of 11.25% , which the monetary authority's governing board has kept steady since March. One of the analysts forecast a 25-basis-point rate cut.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, has repeatedly signaled that it considers it necessary to leave the key interest rate at its current historically-high level for an extended period in order to bring inflation to the bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

National statistics agency INEGI will publish July inflation data on Wednesday.

According to a Reuters poll published on Monday, inflation likely eased in July for the seventh straight month at 4.78%, which would be the lowest level since March 2021 after peaking last year at 8.70%.

Banxico will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). (Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Sandra Maler)