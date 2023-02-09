Bank of Mexico surprises markets, hikes interest rates by 50 basis points

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's
five-member governing board unanimously voted to hike the
benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00% on
Thursday, above market forecasts, citing a complex inflation
scenario.
The decision by Banxico, as the central bank is known, comes
hours after data showed consumer prices in Latin America's
second largest economy rising in January above December readings
and market expectations.
"Given the dynamics of core inflation, on this occasion
it is necessary to continue with the magnitude of the reference
rate adjustment of the previous policy meeting, in order to be
in a better position to tackle a still complex inflation
environment," Banxico said in its post-meeting statement.
Mexico's peso currency appreciated sharply, and was up
0.9% versus the U.S. dollar, following Banxico's
bigger-than-forecast interest rate hike.
Banxico was widely expected to increase the key rate by
25 basis points, following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
"The decision was unanimous. The authority is thus
sending a strong message in its fight against inflation," CI
Banco said in a note to clients.
