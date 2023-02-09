Bank of Mexico surprises markets, hikes interest rates by 50 basis points

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's five-member governing board unanimously voted to hike the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00% on Thursday, above market forecasts, citing a complex inflation scenario.

The decision by Banxico, as the central bank is known, comes hours after data showed consumer prices in Latin America's second largest economy rising in January above December readings and market expectations.

"Given the dynamics of core inflation, on this occasion it is necessary to continue with the magnitude of the reference rate adjustment of the previous policy meeting, in order to be in a better position to tackle a still complex inflation environment," Banxico said in its post-meeting statement.

Mexico's peso currency appreciated sharply, and was up 0.9% versus the U.S. dollar, following Banxico's bigger-than-forecast interest rate hike.

Banxico was widely expected to increase the key rate by 25 basis points, following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"The decision was unanimous. The authority is thus sending a strong message in its fight against inflation," CI Banco said in a note to clients. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)