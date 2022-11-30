Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bank of Mexico upbeat on inflation, growth; end of rate hike cycle in view

11/30/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexico's Central Bank presents coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 .

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline inflation likely peaked in the third quarter and was expected to begin dropping from the fourth quarter, with "more noticeable decreases throughout 2023."

Official data showed Mexico's annual headline inflation hit 8.14% in the first half of November, down from 8.53% a month earlier, while the core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, continued to trend up to 8.66%.

Banxico board member Jonathan Heath, during a presentation of the central bank's quarterly report, said core inflation was the bank's biggest concern, even as the bank forecast it would begin to fall in the first quarter of 2023 and reach its 3% target in the third quarter of 2024.

The Mexican central bank has already increased its key interest rate by 600 basis points since mid-2021 to 10.0%, but Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez said at least one more increase was in the offing.

Heath, one of the board's more hawkish members, said the hiking cycle could be nearing its end. "We still plan to increase the rate a bit more, I don't think by a lot more. And I believe we are approaching what could be the terminal rate," he said.

Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said the hiking cycle would likely conclude with the terminal nominal policy rate at around 11%, "which would be consistent with a real-ex-ante policy rate 200 basis points above the 3.4% upper-limit of the central bank real neutral range at end-2022."

Banxico forecast that Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow between 2.8% and 3.2% in 2022, a notable increase from its previous estimate of 1.7%-2.7% growth.

For 2023, the bank forecast that GDP growth would sit between 1.0% and 2.6%, again up from its prior estimate of 0.8% to 2.4%.

Mexico's economy has grown for three consecutive quarters, expanding 0.9% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period.

Still, Banxico said the balance of risks for economic activity remain biased to the downside.

Banxico highlighted as some of those risks lower external demand, due to the possibility of a recession in Mexico's top trade partner the United States, and that frictions surrounding the USMCA trade deal fuel uncertainty and hurt investment.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)

By Anthony Esposito and Isabel Woodford


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:08pJ&J CEO Joaquin Duato to take additional role of Chairman
RE
05:08pSam bankman-fried says ftx had a massive failure of risk managem…
RE
05:08pSam bankman-fried says ftx could have margin call positions, but…
RE
05:08pBank of Mexico upbeat on inflation, growth; end of rate hike cycle in view
RE
05:07pSnowflake quarterly net loss widens as expenses rise
RE
05:07pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Slide -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pInterpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos
RE
05:05pSam Bankman-Fried says he "didn't ever try to commit fraud"
RE
05:05pSam bankman-fried says market crash saw about $10 bln wiped out…
RE
05:05pTesla Is Planning A Massive Output Out Of Giga Texas In Q1 2023 - Electrek
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell: Rate-hike slowdown possible next month, inflation fight f..
2Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks
3Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government..
4U.S. third-quarter economic growth revised higher
5BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data

HOT NEWS