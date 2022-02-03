Bank of Montreal to bring bankers back to offices on Monday

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal will
begin bringing employees in its investment and corporate banking
unit back to offices on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to
Reuters late on Wednesday.
It is the first major Canadian lender to set a concrete
return-to-office date following the lifting of COVID
restrictions in Ontario, the country's most populous province
and home to its five biggest banks.
The timetable for a return to bank premises will differ by
groups, teams and geographies, the spokesperson for Canada's
fourth-biggest bank said by email.
Bloomberg reported the plans on Wednesday.
Most of Canada's major banks put their return-to-office
plans on hold late last year following the resurgence of the
Omicron variant.
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender,
will also vary its return-to-office plans by business and
region, and will continue to allow rapid testing as an
alternative to vaccinations in certain circumstances, a
spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia
said they have not updated their plans.
Financial firms in the United States are also starting to
bring employees back to offices, after their plans too were
scuppered by the variant.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Jeffries
have begun bringing employees back; Morgan Stanley
, JPMorgan and Citigroup expect to do so
this month; and American Express and Bank of New York
Mellon plan to bring staff back in March.
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Mark Porter and
Stephen Coates)