Bank of Papua New Guinea : Business Pulse Survey Report 2020

BUSINESS PULSE SURVEY REPORT 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China had brought the world down on its knees. The consequences of the pandemic on the Papua New Guinea (PNG) economy is quite profound, which filtered down through to all businesses. Therefore, the Governor of the Bank of Papua New Guinea sanctioned this business pulse survey to assess the effects of the first lockdown and the State of Emergency (SOE) on business activities. Unlike other related surveys, the focus was on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The survey questionnaire was designed by the World Bank and modified slightly to suit the PNG situation. There were issues with selecting a representative sample due to a lack of proper database for the MSMEs and therefore, a population survey was conducted. A combination of face-to-face and online methods were utilized. The provinces where face-to-face surveys were conducted in addition to the online survey are; National Capital District, Central, Milne Bay, West New Britain, East New Britain, New Ireland, Morobe, Madang, East Sepik, Eastern Highlands, Western Highlands, Jiwaka, and Simbu.

The survey found that the measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 had detrimental impacts on domestic business activities. The findings showed that the MSME sector was severely affected during the lockdown and SOE periods. The restriction on transport forced many transport operators to ground their vehicles, which in turn disrupted the supply chain of other associated MSMEs. The restriction on labour mobility led to a fall in consumer spending and disruption to cash flow. The subsequent contraction in sales revenue reduced profitability and raised the likelihood of loan arrears for businesses with existing commercial loans. These difficult situations forced the MSMEs to downsize employment and investments to circumvent financial distress.

Moreover, MSMEs reported that arduous and stringent requirements on a loan application are restricting them from accessing credit to fund activities during the period of restrictions. The firms with existing commercial loans were concerned that they did not benefit from the loan repayment holiday imposed by the Bank of Papua New Guinea. They stated that loan deductions continued during the period when the measure was supposedly in effect. While most businesses surveyed had little knowledge of government support, some applied for tax deferrals and utility subsidies. It was revealed that businesses need urgent cash flow support to sustain current operations. Thus, those who provided services to the Government require some payments of their outstanding invoices. Others mentioned that policy interventions in areas of tax and rental deferrals, and utility subsidies would assist businesses to save cost and build cash buffer to sustain their operations under the current circumstance.

Overall, the survey found compelling evidence of the negative impacts of COVID-related measures on domestic businesses. With the latest rise in domestic transmission of the disease, likely, the business activity would further deteriorate. The assessment of the business prospects revealed a mixed outlook with so much uncertainties.

To build resilience and support business growth during and after the pandemic, this report contributes to some policy recommendations based on the issues and concerns gathered from the survey. It proposes ways in which the Bank of Papua New Guinea in collaboration with the Government can assist the locally owned MSMEs during this difficult time.