Bank of Russia Bulletin released

09/17/2020 | 07:06am EDT

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 72 (2208) of 16 September 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section presents consolidated statistics on the top 30 Russian banks as of 1 July 2020.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5474-U, dated 11 June 2020, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 625-P, Dated 27 December 2017' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10 September 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5513-U, dated 23 July 2020, 'On the Requirements for a Person (Persons) Acquiring No Less Than 75% of Ordinary Shares in a Bank in the Form of a Joint-stock Company (Stakes in the Authorised Capital Granting No Less Than Three Fourths of All Votes of Participants in a Bank in the Form of a Limited Liability Company) under a Plan for Participation of the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency in Bank Bankruptcy Prevention Measures' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 9 September 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5517-U, dated 30 July 2020, 'On the Procedure for Qualifying Overdue Payments to the Budgets of the Russian Federation Budget System as Bad Debts' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 8 September 2020).

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:04:06 UTC
