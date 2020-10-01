Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 76 (2212) of 30September 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of federal laws and resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 September 2020.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1540, dated 24.09.2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-65, dated 17 January 2020;

No. OD-1558, dated 28.09.2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1175, dated 24 July 2020.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Regulation No. 692-P, dated 12 September 2020, 'On the Requirements for the Submission to the Bank of Russia of an Application to Enter Information About a Company into the Register of Credit Rating Agencies, a List of Documents Attached to the Application, the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Enter a Subsidiary and a Representative Office of a Foreign Credit Rating Agency Operating in Accordance with its Personal Law into the Register of Subsidiaries and Representative Offices of Foreign Credit Rating Agencies, the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Maintain the Register of Credit Rating Agencies and Information Included Therein, the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Maintain the Register of Subsidiaries and Representative Offices of Foreign Credit Rating Agencies and Information Included Therein, the Requirements for the Procedure and Form of Submission by Credit Rating Agencies to the Bank of Russia of Notifications About Assignment (Election) to a Position or Dismissal from Office (Termination of Authority) of Officials (Management Bodies) of a Credit Rating Agency, as well as the Procedure for Stakeholders to Access Information in the Register of Credit Rating Agencies' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.09.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5479‑U, dated 19 June 2020, 'On the Format and Procedure for Submitting Information from Credit History Bureaus to the Bank of Russia' (becomes effective on 1 October 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 24.09.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5511‑U, dated 22 July 2020, 'On Requirements for the Identification of the Conflicts of Interest of Management Companies of Investment Funds, Unit Investment Funds and Non-governmental Pension Funds, and a Specialised Depository' (becomes effective on 1 April 2021; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.09.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5531-U, dated 13 August 2020, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 577-P, Dated 31 January 2017, 'On the Internal Accounting Rules of Professional Securities Market Participants Engaged in Broker, Dealer, and Securities Management Activities' (becomes effective on 1 April 2021; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 24.09.2020);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-28/136, dated 23 September 2020, 'On the Application of Clause 36.11 of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 706-P, Dated 19 December 2019, 'On Securities Issue Standards'.

