Bank of Russia Bulletin released

05/20/2021 | 03:36am EDT
Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 29 (2269) of 19 May 2021 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section presents lists of credit institutions complying with the requirements set forth by Russian Government resolutions as of 1 April 2021.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-868, dated 13.05.2021, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-743, dated 23 April 2021;

No. OD-883, dated 14.05.2021, on the cancellation of the banking licence of the Cherkessk-based credit institution JSC Texbank;

No. OD-897, dated 18.05.2021, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-425, dated 19 March 2021.

The issue presents information on the exclusion of CB Donbank (OJSC), MI-BANK (OJSC), SNCI Narat (JSC), JSC ROSCOSMOSBANK from the register of banks participating in the deposit insurance system.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5680-U, dated 25 December 2020, 'On the Procedure for Monitoring the Experimental Legal Regime in the Field of Digital Innovations in the Financial Market, and Assessing the Efficiency and Effectiveness of its Implementation' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 11.05.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5718-U, dated 2 February 2021, 'On the Composition, Forms, Timeframe and Procedure for Financial Platform Operators to Compile and Submit Financial Statements and Other Information to the Bank of Russia' (becomes effective on 1 October 2021; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.04.2021);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-014-12/32, dated 14 May 2021, 'On Updating the Iraq and CAR Sanctions Lists of the UN Security Council Committees'.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
