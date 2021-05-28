Log in
Bank of Russia Bulletin released

05/28/2021 | 08:10pm EDT
Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 31-32(2271-2272) of 28 May 2020 has been released.

The Bulletin publishes Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5708-U, dated 13 January 2021, 'On the Volume, Forms, Procedure and Timeframe for Compiling and Submitting to the Bank of Russia Statements by Joint-stock Investment Funds, Management Companies of Investment Funds, Unit Investment Funds, and Non-governmental Pension Funds' (becomes effective on 1 October 2021; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.04.2021).

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 00:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
