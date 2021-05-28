Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 31-32(2271-2272) of 28 May 2020 has been released.

The Bulletin publishes Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5708-U, dated 13 January 2021, 'On the Volume, Forms, Procedure and Timeframe for Compiling and Submitting to the Bank of Russia Statements by Joint-stock Investment Funds, Management Companies of Investment Funds, Unit Investment Funds, and Non-governmental Pension Funds' (becomes effective on 1 October 2021; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 26.04.2021).

