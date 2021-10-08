Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 69 (2309)of6 October 2021 has been released.

The issue presents information about the Bank of Russia Board of Director's decision on including securities in the Lombard List.

The Credit Institutions section provides quantitative characteristics of the banking sector of the Russian Federation and statistics on the regions of operation of credit institutions and their divisions as of 1 August and 1 September 2021.

The issue contains notices on the exclusion of Public bank (JSC) and INTERBANK ASSOCIATION ORGBANK LTD from the register of banks participating in the compulsory deposit insurance system.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5870‑U, dated 29 July 2021, 'On Amending Clause 1 of Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4666‑U, Dated 26 December 2017, 'On the Procedure for Appealing Against a Person's Recognition as Non-compliant with Qualification Requirements and (or) Business Reputation Requirements' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 28.09.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5872-U, dated 2 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 188-I, Dated 21 June 2018, 'On the Procedure for Applying Measures to Credit Institutions (Parent Credit Institutions of Banking Groups) Envisaged by Article 74 of the Federal Law 'On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication, except for one provision for which another effective date is established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5885-U, dated 16 August 2021, 'On Maintaining the Unified State Register of Insurance Agents by the Bank of Russia' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 28.09.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5886‑U, dated 18 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 199-I, Dated 29 November 2019, 'On Banks' Required Ratios and Capital Adequacy Buffers for Banks with a Universal Licence' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication, except for certain provisions for which another effective date is established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5887‑U, dated 18 August 2021, 'On the Admittance of Securities Classified as Collective Investment Scheme Securities as per the Proper Law of a Person Liable on Such Securities, to Organised Trading on a Russian Exchange' (becomes effective on 1 October 2021; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5889-U, dated 18 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 590-P, Dated 28 June 2017, 'On the Procedure for Making Loss Provisions by Credit Institutions for Loans, Loan and Similar Debts' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-59/74, dated 30 September 2021 'On Applying the Federal Legislation on the Securities Market';

Bank of Russia Methodological Recommendations No. 18-MR, dated 1 October 2021, on improving the quality of remittance services by e-money operators.

The issue publishes the list of Bank of Russia regulations, instructions, letters and methodological recommendations as well as analytical, reference and statistical materials published in the Bank of Russia Bulletin in 2021 Q3.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.