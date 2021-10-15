Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 70 (2310) of 13 October 2021 has been released.

The issue contains the updated list of systemically important credit institutions approved by the Bank of Russia.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of federal laws and resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 September 2021.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2074, dated 07.10.2021, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1939, dated 17 September 2021;

No. OD-2078, dated 08.10.2021, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Moscow-based credit institution JSC United Reserve Bank;

No. OD-2079, dated 08.10.2021, on appointing the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution JSC United Reserve Bank due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-2089, dated 12.10.2021, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Saransk-based credit institution JSC AKTIV BANK;

No. OD-2090, dated 12.10.2021, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD‑1650, dated 6 August 2021;

No. OD-2091, dated 12.10.2021, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1939, dated 17 September 2021.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5875‑U, dated 4 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 745‑P, Dated 9 December 2020' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 05.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5890-U, dated 19 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 486-P, Dated 2 September 2015, 'On the Chart of Accounts at Non-bank Financial Institutions and the Procedure for Using It' (becomes effective on 1 January 2022; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 04.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5891-U, dated 19 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 448-P, Dated 22 December 2014, 'On Credit Institutions' Accounting of Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Real Estate Temporarily not Used in Operational Activity, Long-term Assets Held for Sale, Inventories, Means and Objects of Labour of Undetermined Purpose Obtained under Compensation or Pledge Agreements' (becomes effective on 1 January 2022; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 04.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5892-U, dated 19 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 579-P, Dated 27 February 2017, 'On the Chart of Accounts at Credit Institutions and the Procedure for Using It' (becomes effective on 1 January 2022; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 04.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5893‑U, dated 19 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 492‑P, Dated 22 September 2015' (becomes effective on 1 January 2022, except the Sub-clause for which other effective period is established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 04.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5894‑U, dated 19 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 612‑P, Dated 25 October 2017' (becomes effective on 1 January 2022; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 05.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5896‑U, dated 19 August 2021, 'On Amending Certain Bank of Russia Regulations in Connection with the Adoption of Federal Law No. 343‑FZ, Dated 2 July 2021, 'On Amending Russian Federation Law 'On the Organisation of Insurance Business in the Russian Federation' and Certain Laws of the Russian Federation' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication, except certain Sub-clauses for which other effective periods are established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 05.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5897-U, dated 19 August 2021, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 135-I, Dated 2 April 2010, and Clause 1.4 of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 630-P, Dated 29 January 2018' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 05.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5900-U, dated 25 August 2021, 'On Defining the List of Legal Entities Disclosing Precious Metal Prices in Pursuance of Clause 1 of Part 13 of Article 11 of Federal Law No. 192-FZ, Dated 11 June 2021, 'On Amending Certain Laws of the Russian Federation' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 08.10.2021);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5902-U, dated 25 August 2021, 'On Defining the List of News Agencies Publishing Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pursuance of Clause 1 of Part 13 of Article 11 of Federal Law No. 192-FZ, Dated 11 June 2021, 'On Amending Certain Laws of the Russian Federation' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 08.10.2021).

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.