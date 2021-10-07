Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Russia carries out survey to profile newbie investor

10/07/2021 | 08:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Another incentive is the simplicity of investment via a broker's mobile app often used by newcomers to conclude transactions on their own. Furthermore, over a third of respondents who are actually investors do not consider themselves as such and found it difficult to answer this question.

This is evident from the online survey commissioned by the Bank of Russia and covering the residents of megacities who first put their funds into a brokerage account or a trust management account or purchased an investment product over the last eighteen months.

A beginner investor often opt for Russian companies' shares, as well as investment funds' units, foreign shares, and federal government bonds. This structure of investment preferences involves rather high risks as the management of some companies' shares requires time and special knowledge, whereas a non-professional investor is not always prepared to this.

Nonetheless, the survey shows that newbie investors are aware of risks and generally act prudently, yet often lacking a well calculated plan. Their decisions are often driven by posts on social media and in messengers.

Most newcomers have higher education and upper middle income. Investments are made by both men and women alike. Younger investors slightly prevail, but generally the age structure is close to the normal distribution of the working-age population. Men tend to choose investment funds' units more often, as well as the highest risk instruments, such as cryptocurrency, over-the-counter derivatives, and forex instruments. Young people are more interested in foreign shares.

The survey outlines four partially overlapping groups of investors, depending on financial products they purchased and their investment behaviour. It should be noted that although newbie investors assert that they are aware of and accept investment risks, nearly a fifth of them are not ready to lose even a portion of invested funds. A fifth of newcomers report that the returns they earned were below their expectations.

Overall, beginner investors are ready to stay in the market and enhance their experience and knowledge without changing their investment intermediaries.

Preview photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS Preview photo Hosting Agency

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 12:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:56aGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : eSentire Leverages Guidewire to Quantify and Reduce Cyber Security Risk
BU
08:55aALLIED CORP : Announces Signing of Supply Contracts of 85,000, 40,000 and 24,000 Kilograms for the 2022 Calendar Year
AQ
08:55aORIC PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Initial Clinical Data from Phase 1b Trial of ORIC-101 in Combination with Enzalutamide and Preclinical Data on ORIC-114 at AACR-NCI-EORTC
AQ
08:54aFidelity® Grows Thematic Fund Lineup With Launch of Four New ETFs
BU
08:53aSino AG english
DJ
08:53aONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
08:52aWall St to bounce at open as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool
RE
08:52aFobi Announces Acquisition of PassWallet, A Leading Android Wallet Pass Issuer With 6,000,000+ Downloads. Deal To Provide Near-Term and Long-Term Revenue Growth
GL
08:52aFOBI AI : Announces Acquisition of PassWallet, A Leading Android Wallet Pass Issuer With 6,000,000+ Downloads. Deal To Provide Near-Term and Long-Term Revenue Growth
GL
08:52aNEW ENTERPRISE STONE & LIME CO., INC. : Announces Tender Results for Its Outstanding 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
4Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
5Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

HOT NEWS