Bank of Russia decides to sell JSC Asian-Pacific Bank shares

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors made a decision to sell shares of Joint stock company Asian-Pacific Bank (Reg. No. 1810, hereinafter, the Bank) at a first-price sealed-bid auction.

All four entities that have submitted to the Bank of Russia their notices of intent to take part in the Bank's shares sale, will be invited to participate in the auction.

The auction and the announcement of its results by the Bank of Russia is scheduled for 17 September 2021.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.