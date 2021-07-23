Log in
Bank of Russia decides to sell JSC Asian-Pacific Bank shares

07/23/2021 | 08:18pm EDT
The Bank of Russia Board of Directors made a decision to sell shares of Joint stock company Asian-Pacific Bank (Reg. No. 1810, hereinafter, the Bank) at a first-price sealed-bid auction.

All four entities that have submitted to the Bank of Russia their notices of intent to take part in the Bank's shares sale, will be invited to participate in the auction.

The auction and the announcement of its results by the Bank of Russia is scheduled for 17 September 2021.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 00:17:07 UTC.


