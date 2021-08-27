Bank of Russia releases 2021 H1 Report on RUONIA Oversight Committee's Activity

The Report offers an overview of RUONIA administration over the period from January through June 2021.

The document contains information on the development of short-term RUONIA values and the updated procedure for selecting credit institutions when the list of RUONIA panel banks is changed. The Report also provides data on RUONIA fallback values from 14 to 18 May 2021, as well as RUONIA movements and its application in financial instruments in 2021 H1.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.