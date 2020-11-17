Log in
Bank of Southern California : Appoints Chief Risk Officer

11/17/2020 | 09:04am EST

Martin Liska Named Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Liska as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. In this newly created role, he will lead all risk management functions including credit risk management, enterprise risk management, internal audit, regulatory compliance, and more. He will also be responsible for the design and execution of the Bank’s enterprise risk management program and practices, including establishing frameworks and methodologies to support effective risk identification, assessment, mitigation, and monitoring. Mr. Liska will also assume the role as the Bank’s BSA Officer.

Mr. Liska joins Bank of Southern California with nearly 30 years of industry experience often serving in leadership roles, each with increasing responsibility at leading financial institutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer for Preferred Bank. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President, BSA/AML Officer of California United Bank.

Ms. Liska earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of La Verne and is a United States Army veteran. An active member of the community, he served as an Executive Board Member, Secretary and founding member of the U.S.A. Southern California Chapter of the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) for seven years.

“The addition of a Chief Risk Officer to our executive leadership team is an important step in strengthening our risk management program and preparing the company for future growth,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO. “Martin is an experienced senior leader with deep knowledge of risk management, regulatory and compliance frameworks, and we are excited to welcome him to the team,” concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.


© Business Wire 2020
