Bank of Spain estimates government will raise 5 billion euros from bank, energy taxes
11/29/2022 | 10:39am EST
MADRID (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain estimates that the government will raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) by 2024 from the proposed taxes on Spanish banks and large energy companies, Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday in a speech posted by the central bank on its website.
Initially, the government was planning to raise a combined 7 billion euros from both taxes by 2024.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by David Latona)