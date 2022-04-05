Bank of Spain lowers growth forecast, sees 2022 inflation soaring to 7.5%

The Bank of Spain now expects gross domestic product to expand 4.5% in 2022, below its December estimate of 5.4%. Growth is then expected to slow down to 2.9% in 2023, also less than the previously predicted 3.9%.

Last year, the Spanish economy rebounded 5.1% after a record 10.8% slump in 2020 induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank put first-quarter GDP growth at 0.9% from the previous three-month period, when the expansion was 2.2% and expects EU-harmonized consumer inflation to have clocked 7.9% in the first quarter.

For all of 2022, inflation should reach 7.5%, double its previous forecast of 3.7%, before gradually dropping to 1.6% by 2024.

"The conflict in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia are expected to have a severe impact on growth prospects for the coming quarters," it said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip)