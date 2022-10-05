Advanced search
Bank of Spain sees GDP growth of 0.1% in the third quarter

10/05/2022 | 12:08pm BST
FILE PHOTO: The metro station of Bank of Spain is seen in front of the Bank of Spain building in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish central bank said on Wednesday it estimated the country's economy expanded a scant 0.1% in the third quarter from the previous three months due to lower private consumption as the energy shock in Europe hit households.

"The rise in energy prices, which has gradually spread to an increasing share of goods and services, has reduced the purchasing power of households," resulting in lower spending, the central bank said in its quarterly macroeconomic projections.

The central bank said it also expected growth to slow "very significantly" in the second half of this year and the first quarter next year, which would lead to a 1.4% growth rate in 2023, down from a previously expected 2.8%.

The Spanish economy, like in the rest of the euro zone, was hit by the consequences the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Bank of Spain said.

Almost-stalled growth in Spain in the third quarter came after a higher than expected expansion of 1.5% in the second quarter following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a stronger recovery of industries such as tourism.

This led the Bank of Spain to revise upwards its economic growth forecast for this year to 4.5% from 4.1%.

The central bank raised its expectation for annual EU-harmonised consumer inflation to 8.7% in 2022 from a prior 7.2%, and forecast a still hefty 5.6% in 2023 before a decline to 1.9% by 2024.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, additional reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
