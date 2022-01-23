Bank of Uganda : Announcement of the Death of the Governor, Bank of Uganda

It is with profound sadness that the Bank of Uganda announces the death of its gallant Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile.

Prof. Tumusiime-Mutebile passed away at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday 23 January 2022 at around 0500 hrs.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

The Bank of Uganda family, together with his natural family and friends, joins the nation in mourning his loss.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace!