Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Uganda Maintains CBR at 7 Percent in October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Bank of Uganda (BoU) has maintained the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 7 percent in October 2020. This is according to the Monetary Policy Statement for October 2020 issued to the press by Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, Governor Bank of Uganda.

Download: Monetary Policy Statement for October 2020

Disclaimer

Bank of Uganda published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 10:09:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aCHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Third-Quarter Profit Rose 6.9%
DJ
06:21aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN : Holding L.P. Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
06:21aWhat Argentine cities can learn from the “15-minute City” Paris – Reports Kapsch TrafficCom
BU
06:20aPOLAND : EIB and LBBW finance four wind farms near Poznan
PU
06:20aROYAL BAM N : Top Marks for Bishop Fox's Expansion
PU
06:20aAPT SATELLITE : Delay in Dispatch of Circular in Relation to Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
06:19aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : British Airways jumbo saved from scrap heap by film deal
RE
06:18aAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aENTEGRIS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aBeneficiary of battery R&D progress + new funding commitment (Blackstone Resources)
AL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
3FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q320 TRADING UPDATE
4FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : FINGERPRINT CARDS : Fingerprints™) announces design win with top-tier glob..
5TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group