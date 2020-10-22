Bank of Uganda Maintains CBR at 7 Percent in October 2020

Bank of Uganda (BoU) has maintained the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 7 percent in October 2020. This is according to the Monetary Policy Statement for October 2020 issued to the press by Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, Governor Bank of Uganda.
Download: Monetary Policy Statement for October 2020
