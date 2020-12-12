Log in
Bank of Zambia : Governors Speech at the 2020 Economics Association of Zambia Dinner Gala

12/12/2020 | 03:21am EST
Bank of Zambia

ADDRESS TO THE 2020 ECONOMICS ASSOCIATION OF

ZAMBIA ANNUAL DINNER GALA

BY

MR. CHRISTOPHER M. MVUNGA

GOVERNOR

BANK OF ZAMBIA

DECEMBER 11, 2020

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Dr Bwalya K.E Ng'andu Senior Government Officials Present

The Deputy Governor responsible for Operations (at BoZ), Dr Francis Chipimo

The President of the Economics Association of Zambia, Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

Members of the Media

Ladies and Gentlemen

I am delighted to be part of this EAZ annual dinner gala to share a brief perspective on the theme "Economic Resilience Post COVID-19." As the focus is on revealing opportunities for self-sustainability, I wish to start with a brief summary of some of the developments in our domestic economy specifically those related to monetary and the financial sector in this Covid-19 era. I will thereafter highlight some opportunities that COVID-19 has presented. As we navigate through the pandemic, it is important to understand that recovery will not come from elsewhere but should be driven by all of us. We should, therefore, support an all-inclusive economic recovery driven by our local industry. As the monetary authority, the role of the Bank of Zambia is cardinal and I will outline some of the interventions that we have put in place to help ease the burden on the economy and the financial sector in particular.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

  • As we all know or probably have exprienced, COVID-19 pandemic has stifled economic activity and disrupted peoples' lives and livlihood. This has prompted reactions by both the monetary and fiscal authorities to take swift policy actions. These policy actions are not perculiar to Zambia but are being implemented in both developed and developing economies. For Zambia, domestic economic activity contracted in the first half of 2020 and the economy is posed to shrink for the first time in 20 years. This is not suprising as companies shutdown, job and income losses increased, and business output and consumer demand declined as COVID-19 cases grew exponentially..
  • The financial sector has not been spared and has also been adversely affected by the pandemic. In the banking sector, for instance, asset quality has deteriorated with the ratio of NPLs to gross loans remaining elevated at 12.3% as of October 2020. This was less than satisfactory and above the prudential requirement, a demonstration that credit risk has heightened. It is a similar scenario for the Non-bank financial institutions sector whose NPLs ratio is slightly over 25%.
  • However, frequency indicators suggest that recovery is on the way as economic activity is slowly picking up reflecting the partial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions from the third quarter of the year. Mining production

in the year to September 2020 has also improved supported by buoyant copper prices.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

  • As I have just alluded, much as the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the economy, not all is lost. The pandemic has actually presented opportunities around us. We have adapted to new technologies, new methods of doing business and managing our daily lives in order to overcome the challenges we face. Both businesses and households have shown resilience in an effort to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic.
  • As a country, we must now ensure that we take advantage of some of these opportunities so that our own local industries drive recovery. We must become more self-reliant in terms of food and in other manufactured products; as well as encourage local industries that have shown the capacity to produce what was previously imported.
  • In this regard, I note that the Government is providing an enabling environment for local producers to form cooperatives and expand production thereby increasing their market share in supermarkets and chain stores. The people of Zambia are encouraged to buy local goods through the "Buy Zambia Campaign" in order to attain long-term sustainability. Our economic recovery must be more inclusive and driven by local industry.

