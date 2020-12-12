Bank of Zambia : Governors Speech at the 2020 Economics Association of Zambia Dinner Gala

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Dr Bwalya K.E Ng'andu Senior Government Officials Present

The Deputy Governor responsible for Operations (at BoZ), Dr Francis Chipimo

The President of the Economics Association of Zambia, Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

Members of the Media

Ladies and Gentlemen

I am delighted to be part of this EAZ annual dinner gala to share a brief perspective on the theme "Economic Resilience Post COVID-19." As the focus is on revealing opportunities for self-sustainability, I wish to start with a brief summary of some of the developments in our domestic economy specifically those related to monetary and the financial sector in this Covid-19 era. I will thereafter highlight some opportunities that COVID-19 has presented. As we navigate through the pandemic, it is important to understand that recovery will not come from elsewhere but should be driven by all of us. We should, therefore, support an all-inclusive economic recovery driven by our local industry. As the monetary authority, the role of the Bank of Zambia is cardinal and I will outline some of the interventions that we have put in place to help ease the burden on the economy and the financial sector in particular.

Page 2 of 9